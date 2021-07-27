News
Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director
Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

During his working visit to Japan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with Executive Managing Director of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tadashi Maeda, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

Sarkissian and Maeda discussed issues on cooperation and particularly touched upon cooperation in the sectors of investment engagement, banking, high technologies and real estate. Maeda presented his Bank’s mission statement and the areas of activities and expressed willingness to visit Armenia to become familiar with the opportunities for cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
