Contemporary Armenian prose writer Armen Shekoyan dies

Contemporary Armenian writer, poet, prose writer and journalist Armen Shekoyan has passed away, as reported the Union of Writers of Armenia.
Born in 1953, Shekoyan graduated from the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Khachatur Abovyan in 1974 and went on to take literature courses at Maxim Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow in 1985. He has worked at Yerevan Medical Institute and has been published in a magazine.
Shekoyan has also served as editor-in-chief of a publishing house and as director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum. He is also author of several books.