Turkish opposition leader calls for snap elections

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for saying that Turkey would continue to accept migrants, citing the government's successful funding of the influx, Ahval reports.
Leader of the Republican People's Party (RPP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan of selling areas owned by Turkish citizens as investments and called for early elections ahead of the next, scheduled for 2023.
Speaking on Friday about Turkey's 4 million migrant population, Erdogan said his government will continue to provide them with asylum. This statement was made amid a flow of migrants from Afghanistan arriving in the country from neighboring Iran amid escalating hostilities.