"Shant Alliance" nationalist political party to run in local self-government elections in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

“Shant Alliance” nationalist political party will run in the upcoming local self-government elections in Armenia. This is stated in the Facebook post of the political party.

“Dear compatriots, “Shant Alliance” nationalist political party has decided to run in the upcoming elections for local self-government in Armenia.

Taking into consideration the tension around Syunik Province (closure of roads, corridor issue, etc.), the political party has decided to run only in certain communities of Syunik Province during the upcoming local self-government elections. We will launch the election campaign in Tatev village.

Samvel Lalayan will be the first candidate of “Shant Alliance” on the list of candidates for Council of Elders of Tatev village,” the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն
