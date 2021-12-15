Armenia justice minister discusses sector-specific meetings with Croatian, Irish, Greek counterparts

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan today met with Justice Minister of Croatia Ivan Malenica in Venice, as reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.
During the meeting, the Armenian justice minister touched upon the course of reforms underway in the electronic justice sector and underscored Croatia’s leading practice in this sector. He also presented the ministry’s plans to establish a penitentiary institution based on a new model.
Within the scope of the conference devoted to crime and criminal justice and the role of rehabilitative justice in Europe, Andreasyan also had meetings with his counterparts of Council of Europe member states.
Ireland’s leading practice in the development of a penitentiary policy and the opportunities for deepening of further cooperation within the scope of the sector-specific reforms underway in Armenia were discussed during the meeting with Minister of State at the Department of Justice of Ireland James Browne.
Afterwards, Andreasyan also met with Minister of Justice of Greece Kostas Tiaras. During the meeting, Andreasyan presented the sector-specific reforms that are underway, particularly in the electronic justice sector. He also attached importance to Greece’s leading practice.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed gratitude to each other and expressed willingness to continue and further deepen the existing cooperation.
Armenia’s Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan attended the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Council of Europe member states under the title “Crime and Criminal Justice: The Role of Rehabilitative Justice in Europe” held in Venice from December 13 to 14.