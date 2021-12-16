Stratfor: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will essentially increase Turkey's influence in the region

Stratfor writes that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will essentially increase Turkey’s influence in the region.

Stratfor also writes that it’s unclear whether there will be full normalization of the relations since none of the countries wants to change its position on recognition of the Armenian Genocide, but the normalization of relations will help open the closed borders between the two countries, will be economically beneficial for both sides and will essentially increase Turkey’s influence in the region.

Stratfor goes on to state that the talks herald the fact that Russia needs to do more for Armenia, if it hopes to decelerate the decline of its influence in the South Caucasus, and Turkey is taking advantage of the talks to keep Azerbaijan from presenting too many demands to Armenia in the talks over transport and demarcation.

According to Stratfor, this may help improve the relations between Turkey and the West, particularly Ankara and Washington since the U.S. government has been calling on Turkey to mend ties with Armenia for years. The Turkish government needs financial and political support which it may receive from powerful partners such as the U.S. and the European Union, which will appreciate Turkey’s actions to counter Russia on the major stage of military operations.