Erdogan expects to discuss the situation around Ukraine with Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation around Ukraine in the near future, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday, TASS reported.
"Our president's proposal to organize a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine is, in fact, the most important and concrete proposal for a way out of this crisis," the Star newspaper quoted Kalin. "During our recent visit to Ukraine, he discussed it with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he added.
Erdogan's spokesman said that Turkish officials are in contact with their Russian counterparts and continue to prepare for Putin's visit to Turkey.