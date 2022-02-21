News
Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector
Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank CJSC has been named the Best Issuing Bank in the Caucasus for 2021 by International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in the 10th annual award ceremony in the area of trade finance.    

IFC awards its best international partners for the excellence and efficient cooperation. 

As a leader on trade finance market in Armenia the Bank highly values the recognition on the regional level by one of its best international partners.

Note, that Ameriabank raised short- and mid-term trade finance guaranteed by IFC under IFC’s Global Trade-Finance Program (GTFP). These funds were channeled into several large-scale investment projects in agriculture, energy and industry sectors to purchase energy-efficient state-of-the-art equipment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
