NATO responds to Putin's recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk regions
NATO responds to Putin's recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk regions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO condemned the recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, BBC reported.

"I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted.

In his statement, he again accused Russia of looking for an excuse to invade Ukraine.
