Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk

EU ambassadors have agreed on sanctions against the recognized Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Politico website quoted its sources among European diplomats as saying.
In addition to restricting trade relations, the EU will not recognize the passports of Russian citizens who have been issued in the territory of Donbas.
It is specified that the sanctions were drafted under restrictions on the Crimean republic in 2014. Diplomatic sources in Europe also told Politico about the non-recognition of documents that had been issued on the territory of the DPR and LPR.
The extraordinary meeting of EU diplomatic representatives and foreign ministers on Tuesday will consist of a discussion on the current situation in Ukraine. This is expected to serve as a basis for formal approval of a package of restrictive measures.