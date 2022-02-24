News
Thursday
February 24
News
Zelenskyy declares martial law in Ukraine
Zelenskyy declares martial law in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people Thursday morning, and announced the declaration of martial law in Ukraine. This is stated in Zelenskyy's message which was posted on his official Facebook page.

"Today, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia has struck at our military infrastructure and our border guards, border detachments. Sounds of explosions have been heard in many Ukrainian cities. We are imposing martial law throughout the country. Minutes ago I had a conversation with US President [Joe] Biden. The US has already begun to mobilize the international assistance. Today, each of us is required to remain calm, stay at home as much as possible. We are working, the [Ukrainian] army is working, the security sector of Ukraine is working in full. I, the Government of Ukraine will be in constant contact with you," Zelenskyy stated.
