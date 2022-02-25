News
Armenia economy minister: Food security can open up new investment opportunities (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Jelena Milosevic, United Nations World Food Program  (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Armenia, and Daud Khan, a food security expert.

The development of a strategy and action plan for the development of the food security system in Armenia were discussed during this meeting, the Ministry of Economy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Kerobyan noted that the Armenian government pays great attention to food security, and informed that this point is enshrined in the government's action plan.

The economy minister added that food security can also open up new investment opportunities and contribute to the improvement of trade and exports.

Daud Khan, for his part, presented the importance of food security in the current geopolitical context.

At the end of the meeting, the participants once again stressed their readiness to work together.

According to a respective arrangement, a working group will be set up to work on the development and localization of the food security strategy—and taking into account Armenia's priorities, peculiarities, risks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
