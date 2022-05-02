Police: 244 people apprehended in Yerevan as of 2pm

YEREVAN. – Since early Monday morning, Armenia’s opposition members and their supporters are blocking roads and carrying out peaceful actions of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan.
As of 2pm Monday, 244 citizens carrying out disobedience actions in Yerevan have been brought to police stations, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia.
They have been taken to taken to police stations for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.
To note, it is raining in Yerevan since the morning, and all these peaceful actions of civil disobedience are being held under the rain.