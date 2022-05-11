Biden formally asks Congress to approve $400 million arms sale to Turkey

US President Joe Biden has formally asked Congress to approve the sale of upgraded weapons systems, radars and other technical equipment to significantly improve the capabilities of Turkey's fleet of F-16 fighter jets, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The potential deal represents a major development in Ankara-Washington relations and is the result of Turkey's demonstrated significant support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.
Ankara sent a request to the US to buy missiles and radars to be installed on Turkish-owned US F-16 fighter jets, the total cost of the equipment requested by Turkish authorities exceeds $400 million.
Turkey requested 40 F-16 Block 70 fighters and 80 Block 70 upgrades for its air force. Ankara announced about the desire to purchase F-16s after it was excluded from the program of producing the fifth-generation fighters F-35 in connection with the purchase of air defense systems S-400 from Russia.