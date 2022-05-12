News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan
Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has announced Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe, Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is expecting Putin to pay a state visit between October and December this year.

According to him, the organization of the Russian president's state visit is on the agenda. "It will take place in the second half of the year, from October to December. We will still agree on the dates, of course," Mirzoyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Dushanbe
"Also here today we have a good opportunity to hold a trilateral meeting...
 Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today
A delegation led by Alexei Overchuk …
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to Russia’s Putin: Memory of great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties
The Armenian PM congratulated the Russian President and premier, as well as the leaders of the other CIS countries on the 77th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War…
 Russia military aviation in Armenia carries out training flights
In highland conditions…
 PM visits Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod GAZ Automobile Plant factory, city TV tower lit up in Armenia flag colors
Also, Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with governor Gleb Nikitin of the Nizhny Novgorod Region…
 Oleg Nilov: Armenia-Russia allied relations not being used effectively enough
The Russian State Duma MP expressed regret that in recent years the two countries have not carried out planned work aimed at bilateral business development and strengthening…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos