Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has announced Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan.
During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe, Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is expecting Putin to pay a state visit between October and December this year.
According to him, the organization of the Russian president's state visit is on the agenda. "It will take place in the second half of the year, from October to December. We will still agree on the dates, of course," Mirzoyan said.