Vuсic says Serbia will resist sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country's authorities will resist the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, although this causes great damage to the country. According to him, Belgrade thus shows independence, Kommersant reports
He also noted that the issue of anti-Russian sanctions is related to the price of gas and energy resources in the country. As Mr. Vučić has already acknowledged, the Serbian economy is completely dependent on Russian gas, so Belgrade is hoping for a good price in the upcoming talks with Moscow.
After the military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, Western countries and the United States imposed sanctions that Serbia did not support, as a result of which it faced pressure. In early May, Mr. Vučić said that Mr. Putin's comparisons of Donbass and Kosovo complicated his position on sanctions. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic called Russia a threat to a free Europe.