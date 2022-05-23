Erdogan says Greek PM no longer exists for him

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis no longer exists for him, Sabah reports.

In a televised address after the cabinet meeting, Erdogan said that Mitsotakis had turned against Turkey and urged the US Congress not to allow the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Erdogan also said that the planned meeting of the Strategic Council with Greece in the near future will not take place.

The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve the sale of advanced weapons and other military equipment to Turkey. This package for Ankara to modernize its fleet of F-16 fighters and also include the sale of dozens more F-16s.

During his visit to Washington last week, Mitsotakis urged US lawmakers not to approve the request, saying such a move could create further instability in the region.