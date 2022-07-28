Feeling like a star: the glamor and glitz of Hollywood vibes in the heart of Dubai

All of us have been dreaming of a luxury vacation with a high-class service and comfort. All of us want to experience a 'Hollywood star' life - when all the dreams come true. And all of us have dreamed of an amazing vacation in the most diverse genres of American classic cinema. This became as simple as possible: Fly to Dubai and book your vacation at the Paramount Hotel Dubai or newly opened Paramount Hotel Midtown, chain of the themed hotels.

These unique hotels are located in the heart of Dubai’s dynamic Business Bay district. They are a symbiosis of more than 100 years of creative heritage and cultural traditions of the world-famous Paramount Pictures film company.

The high level of service in these 5-star hotels allows guests of any age to feel like a hero in a Hollywood movie. And unlike films with the script, this life is more than real within the walls of the hotel.

The Paramount Hotel Dubai is styled in the theme of the golden age of American cinematography; one can sense it from the very lobby itself. Large mirrors, cinematic lights, and a personal luxurious wardrobe for each guest.

The main features of the hotel are the suites, styled in the spirit of the famous Paramount movies - you will surely like the gangster-themed Don Corleone Suite or the Carole Lombard Suite, every bit as bold and beautiful as the iconic Hollywood starlet. Or maybe, you would love to step into the roaring 20’s and relive the Great Gatsby era in the Charleston Suite.

The largest suite of the Paramount Hotel Dubai - the Paramount Suite - covers an area of ​​145 square meters, with floor to ceiling windows, magnificent Hollywood memorabilia, entertaining area and awe-inspiring views of the world’s tallest building - Burj Khalifa.

The Stage is a vibrant restaurant serving up international, multi-ethnic cuisine and offers a luxurious buffet for breakfast. Pacific Groove Restaurant & Lounge transports guests from Dubai, straight to the sunny shores of Santa Monica. Malibu Deck offers a relaxing vibe by day and larger-than-life energy by night. And PAUSE SPA, spacious gym, children's playroom, conference room, outdoor pool, as well as a private cinema, where you can watch Paramount Pictures films, all this will complete your upper-class vacation.

Every Thursday, Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge hosts a themed immersive dinner show inspired by burlesque, cabaret, and the atmosphere of the early ‘30s - Murder Mystery․ The guests are welcomed to participate in an exciting quest-game to investigate and find out who is the murderer.

The design of the recently opened Paramount Hotel Midtown is inspired by 1970s America, full of stellar chic, glitz, awe-inspiring views, and fresh culinary concepts, this hotel is where the Hollywood-chic go to ‘see and be seen'. The hotel is perfectly positioned in Business Bay Dubai, and neighbors the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

It has 281 contemporary rooms, including suites, a PAUSE spa in partnership with the French brand Château Berger, a luxurious gym, children's playroom, meeting & event rooms, as well as the infinity outdoor pool with magnificent views overlooking the Burj Khalifa, The Palm and the Dubai coastline.

Paramount Hotel Midtown also includes a number of luxury-themed restaurants. Located in the heart of Dubai, you can enjoy the best delicacies of Italian cuisine at the Paparazzi Tuscan restaurant, with oozing authentic Italian charm. While breakfast at the hotel is served at the CineScope restaurant with international cuisine. And a chic pool deck by day, serving up fresh summery cocktails, and a buzzing lounge by night with sundowners and light bites, Malibu Sky Lounge & Bar is where Dubai’s elite come to daydream, dine and dance the night away.