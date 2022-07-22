News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
UN General Assembly president to visit Armenia
UN General Assembly president to visit Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A delegation led by the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, will be on a working visit to Armenia, between July 26 and 29. We learn about this from a decision signed by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, according to which the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the State Protocol Service  of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia have been instructed to prepare the program for this visit and ensure the implementation—in accordance with the state protocol—of events during the aforesaid delegation’s stay in Armenia.

In connection with Shahid's forthcoming visit, instructions have been given—with the aforementioned decision—also to the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Police, the Chief of State Security, and the Minister of Finance of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish Defense Ministry: Meeting on 'grain issue' in Istanbul was constructive
"As a result of the meeting held in a positive and constructive atmosphere...
 UN calls Istanbul talks on grain issue positive
“We believe that this is something positive...
 India may surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023
Global life expectancy has fallen to 71 years in 2021…
 UN: Famine catastrophe will break out in the next two years
Food prices reached a 10-year high in 2022, although there has been a slight decline in the past two months...
 Armenia FM meets with UN World Tourism Organization head
Ararat Mirzoyan is in Madrid on a working visit…
 Qatar allocates $60 million to the Lebanese Armed Forces
The small Mediterranean country defaulted on its debt in 2020...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos