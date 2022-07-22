UN General Assembly president to visit Armenia

A delegation led by the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, will be on a working visit to Armenia, between July 26 and 29. We learn about this from a decision signed by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, according to which the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia have been instructed to prepare the program for this visit and ensure the implementation—in accordance with the state protocol—of events during the aforesaid delegation’s stay in Armenia.
In connection with Shahid's forthcoming visit, instructions have been given—with the aforementioned decision—also to the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Police, the Chief of State Security, and the Minister of Finance of Armenia.