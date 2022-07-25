Kremlin: Russia is not interested in cutting off gas supplies to Europe

Russia is not interested in cutting off gas supplies to Europe and de facto guarantees the energy security of Europe, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia is not interested in this in cutting off gas supplies to Europe. Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and no matter what anyone says - the European Commission, in European capitals, in the United States of America - Russia has been, is and remains a country that largely guarantees Europe's energy security. Not declaratively, but de facto guarantees, Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin treats the statement of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Europe should prepare for a complete halt in Russian gas supplies.

"There is a dialogue with our supplier, with Gazprom, all modalities can and should be discussed only at this level. There is no politics here, there are consequences of the restrictions imposed by the Europeans themselves, and the Europeans themselves suffer from these restrictions," Peskov said.

"On the other hand, if Europe continues on its path of absolutely reckless imposition of restrictions and sanctions that hit it, the situation here will be different. I repeat once again: Russia is not interested in cutting off gas supplies to Europe," the presidential press secretary added.