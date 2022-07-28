Russia and China FMs discuss situation in Ukraine in Tashkent

Foreign Ministers of Russia and China Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi held talks in Tashkent on the sidelines of a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. One of the topics of discussion was the situation in Ukraine. Against the backdrop of a meeting between Russian and Chinese ministers, a telephone talk is taking place between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kommersant reports.

The parties exchanged assessments of the current state of affairs in Ukraine and around it,” the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted the media as saying.

Details of the dialogue on this topic are not given.

As the Russian side notes, Moscow and Beijing positively assessed the state of relations between the countries, which continue to developing dynamically in a difficult geopolitical situation. The ministers discussed the implementation of the agreements between the presidents of Russia and China. Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi confirmed their readiness to increase cooperation between the countries within the framework of multilateral formats.

In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of the SCO, including the issues of modernizing the association and increasing its authority in the international arena. They emphasized the leading role of the SCO in building a regional security architecture and noted its significant constructive contribution to the process of maintaining peace and stability, ensuring economic development in Eurasia.

