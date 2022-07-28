Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits N-th military unit

Head of the RA Armed Forces General Staff, Major General Edvard Asryan paid a working visit to N military unit located in south-eastern direction, yesterday.
The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces followed the implementation of the planned events, the daily service of armament and military equipment and visited the military bases. The commander of the military unit presented the operational situation in the area and reported on the engineering work carried out.
Major General Edvard Asryan gave instructions to unit commanders and talked to new recruits.