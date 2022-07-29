News
Reconstruction of Armenia section of motorway bypassing ‘Lachin Corridor’ to start in August
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The reconstruction of the Armenia section of the motorway alternative to the "Lachin Corridor" will start in August, informs the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia.

"Works on the reconstruction of the M12/-Tegh-Kornidzor motorway will start in August 2022," the ministry reports in response to media inquiries.

This will be an alternative motorway to the "Lachin Corridor" section.

During the June 27 online press conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the parties have reached a preliminary agreement regarding the change of the route of the "Lachin Corridor" connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia; this change shall take place according to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020—and within three years.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
