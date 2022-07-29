Nancy Pelosi heads out for Asia tour, but her Taiwan visit is still in doubt

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to tour Asia on Friday, although it remains unclear if she will visit Taiwan, CNN reports.
Pelosi's trip includes stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. However, a visit to Taiwan is still considered a tentative plan, as China has warned of harsh consequences, and US-China relations are at a low point.
Taiwan has become a major point of conflict between the US and China. Homeland security officials have been quietly trying to convince Pelosi of the risks her potential trip to Taiwan could pose at a very sensitive moment.
In a lengthy and candid telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stern warning to President Joe Biden about this.
Pelosi will be the first sitting speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997.