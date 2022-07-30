Armenia FM underscores holding of political consultations with Egypt

YEREVAN. – Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Egypt took place in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Armenian foreign ministry.
The Armenian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, and the Egyptian delegation—by Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ihab Nasr.
The parties noted the high level of Armenia-Egypt relations and political dialogue.
During the consultations, they reflected on the current situation in Armenian-Egyptian relations in a number of domains and the necessary steps for their further expansion and strengthening.
The parties emphasized their readiness to work together in the further development and deepening of relations between Armenia and Egypt.
Views were exchanged on a number of regional and international matters of mutual interest.
They touched upon Armenia's steps aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. In the context of the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the fall of 2020, the Armenian side stressed the need for the returning of all Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other detainees in Azerbaijan, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories that are now under Azerbaijani control.
At the end of the consultations, the Egyptian delegation was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.
Mirzoyan underscored the holding of political consultations, as well as the contacts and mutual visits between Armenia and Egypt at various levels.