Armenian FM receives OSCE's Andrzej Kasprzyk

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received on Wednesday the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk on the recent security situation in the region.
Minister Mirzoyan condemned the Azerbaijani attempts to arbitrarily interpret tripartite statements and destabilize the situation, highlighting the importance of targeted assessments of the situation by the international community, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states. The constructive position of the Armenian side was confirmed, aimed at the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.