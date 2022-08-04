Russian Defense Ministry: Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh record 4 violations by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during day

In the past 24 hours Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh recorded four violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry's bulletin on the activities of Russian peacekeepers reports.
"Over the past 24 hours four violations of ceasefire in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers have been fixed in the mountains Saribaba and Buzdukh, as well as in Mardakert district by the Azerbaijani armed forces, which resulted in two dead and fourteen wounded representatives of the armed formations of Nagorno Karabakh. The command of Russian peacekeepers, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, resolved these incidents. There were no violations of the line of contact. Patrols were conducted along three routes in the districts of Mardakert and Martuni. To ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the report says.