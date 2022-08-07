News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 07
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Ministry informs of Armenian Armed Forces soldier wounded on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Armenian Defense Ministry informs of Armenian Armed Forces soldier wounded on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Nver Gevorgyan, a serviceman of conscription, was seriously wounded by an Azerbaijani shot on the Sotsk section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The soldier's aunt Anahit Gevorgyan, chairwoman of the  Martuni Women's Community Council NGO, told NEWS.am.

Later, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement about the incident.

"In the evening of August 6 Private Nver Armeni Gevorgyan (born in 2002), a serviceman of the military unit N of the RA Defense Forces, received a gunshot wound from the enemy at the combat position, located in the eastern part of Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
His life is not in danger," the report says. Nver Gevorgyan, an enlisted soldier, was seriously wounded by an Azerbaijani shot on the Sotsk section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Nver Gevorgyan's aunt Anahit Gevorgyan, chairwoman of Martuni Women's Community Council NGO, told NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos