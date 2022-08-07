Armenian Defense Ministry informs of Armenian Armed Forces soldier wounded on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Nver Gevorgyan, a serviceman of conscription, was seriously wounded by an Azerbaijani shot on the Sotsk section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The soldier's aunt Anahit Gevorgyan, chairwoman of the Martuni Women's Community Council NGO, told NEWS.am.
Later, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement about the incident.
"In the evening of August 6 Private Nver Armeni Gevorgyan (born in 2002), a serviceman of the military unit N of the RA Defense Forces, received a gunshot wound from the enemy at the combat position, located in the eastern part of Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
His life is not in danger," the report says. Nver Gevorgyan, an enlisted soldier, was seriously wounded by an Azerbaijani shot on the Sotsk section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Nver Gevorgyan's aunt Anahit Gevorgyan, chairwoman of Martuni Women's Community Council NGO, told NEWS.am.