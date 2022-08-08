News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
1,849 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
1,849 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 1,849 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 428,648 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

And two new deaths from COVID-19 was registered in the past one week, raising the respective total to 8,637 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 1,352, the total respective number so far is 416,161, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,161—an increase by 495 from the past seven days.

And 4,115 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,165, 287 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive
US President Joe Biden's new coronavirus antigen test results on Friday were positive...
 Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with COVID -19 in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing
It is hard to accept the fact that the number of covid-infected patients in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing...
 Armenian FM receives new WHO Representative in Armenia
According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry...
 Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19...
 EU member states should start preparing for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter
“Unfortunately the pandemic has shown a worrying increase in several countries...
 965 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
And seven patients died from the coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos