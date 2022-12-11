Indian single-handedly built staircase of 400 stones to temple on steep hill in 8 years

Ganauri Paswan, a stonemason from India, single-handedly built a staircase to a temple on a steep hill. It took eight years and 400 stones, Oddity Central reported.
Paswan lives in Bihar state in a village at the foot of a 450-meter-high hill on top of which stands the Baba Yogeshwar Nath temple. One day a stonemason saw the difficulty of old believers, children and people with disabilities climbing up to the shrine and decided to help them.
The Indian took a hammer and chisel, gathered some stones on the slopes, and turned them into the first steps.
"I don't know where I got so much patience and energy. This task never seemed difficult to me. I just wanted it to be easier for the devotees to reach the Shiva they revere," Ganauri said.
At first he was supported only by his wife and two sons. Now hundreds of people are trying to help him and have already started using the stairs.