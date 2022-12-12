Azerbaijanis block Stepanakert-Goris motorway again

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway at 10:30am Monday, and bringing forth “environmental” reasons again, Armenian News-NEWS.аm has learned from the Artsakh Info Centre.

“The command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] has been properly informed about the incident.

Considering the aggressive and destructive behavior of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to regulate the situation, keeping in touch with the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

We urge citizens to remain calm and follow official news, refraining from spreading unverified information.

Additional information on the development of the situation will be communicated further,” the Artsakh Info Centre added.