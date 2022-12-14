News
Kristina Kvien is confirmed as new US Ambassador to Armenia
Kristina Kvien is confirmed as new US Ambassador to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Senate has voted in favor of confirming Kristina Kvien as the new US Ambassador to Armenia.

Since 2019, Kvien has been serving Acting US Chief of Mission to Ukraine.

From 2016 to April 2019, he held the positions of Acting US Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs in France.

During her diplomatic service, she held various positions in US diplomatic missions in Thailand, the UK, the European Union, Russia, and the Philippines.

Kvien was also the Director for EU Affairs, EU Economies and Caspian Energy for Ukraine and Belarus at the US National Security Council.

The California-born diplomat holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in strategic studies.

Since February 2019, Lynne Tracy has been serving as the US Ambassador to Armenia.
Հայերեն and Русский
