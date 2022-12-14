Putin gets flu shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin got a flu shot. He told the head of Russian media and information watchdog (Roskomnadzor) Anna Popova during a meeting with members of the government, RIA Novosti reports.
"Remember, I asked you a few days ago if you need a vaccination or not? You told me: "Yes, you have to do it. Here, I report, yesterday I had it done," said the head of state, adding that he had been doing sports as usual since the morning.
In addition, the president instructed to continue vaccinating the population against influenza, since winter in Russia is long and the beginning of spring is often cold.
"For the most part mass vaccination is over, we still need to keep a close eye on what is happening and respond in a timely manner," Putin concluded.