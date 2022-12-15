News
Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin road voice new demands
Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin road voice new demands
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The purpose of the Azerbaijani provocation that has been going on at the Lachin corridor of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for four days now has become clear.

According to the Azerbaijani media, now they are not demanding a meeting with the commander of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh, Andrey Volkov, but ensuring the control of the aforesaid road from the Azerbaijani side and "full restoration of the state sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the territories under the control of the peacekeepers."

This action is allegedly carried out by Azerbaijani "environmentalists" and from the beginning "environmental goals" were announced.

According to the Azerbaijani perception, the latest demands are closely related to environmental issues.

"According to the information received from the participants of the action, the activists are determined to prevent the functioning of the Lachin road in its previous format and will continue the action until the control of the road is ensured by Baku," assures Haqqin.az, thereby fully confirming Armenia's statements about the criminal blockade of this road by Azerbaijani provocateurs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
