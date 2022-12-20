Explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Chuvashia

An explosion occurred at the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas trunkline, the press service of the Chuvashia head reported.



Prior to the fire, the operating organization Zavolzhskoye Linear Directorate of Gas Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod main pipelines was working, Interfax reports.



The circumstances are being investigated, according to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.



In turn, the Chuvash Ministry of Emergency Situations in its telegram channel reported that the fire occurred due to a gas leak on a gas pipeline in the Vurnarsky district of the republic. "At 13:44 on December 20, the emergency services of Chuvashia received a message about the fire, which occurred as a result of a gas leak on the land gas pipeline near the village of Yambakhtino Vurnarsky district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the accident," the report says.



Four units of fire fighting equipment are involved in elimination of the fire.



In turn, the State Committee for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations of the republic in its telegram channel reported that at the site of the damage to the gas pipeline in the Vurnarsky district of Chuvashia there was a flare fire. "At 13:42 it was reported that a gas pipeline was damaged in the Vurnarsky district between the village of Kalinino and the village of Yambakhtino. Flaring combustion was observed. As of 13:50, this section of the gas pipeline is blocked," the report said.