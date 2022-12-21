29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh

Because of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in Artsakh medical institutions are still suspended.
There are 8 children in intensive care and neonatal department of Arevik Medical Center.
The state of health of a 4-month-old child, who has been diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis, is assessed as extremely serious and he is receiving appropriate treatment.
There are 11 patients in intensive care at the Republican Medical Center, the state of health of four of them is assessed as extremely serious.
Aortocoronary bypass surgery was successfully completed on a patient with cardiac pathology transferred from Artsakh to Yerevan. The patient was transferred to the intensive care unit and his condition is assessed as stable.