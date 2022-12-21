News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh
29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Because of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in Artsakh medical institutions are still suspended.

There are 8 children in intensive care and neonatal department of Arevik Medical Center.

The state of health of a 4-month-old child, who has been diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis, is assessed as extremely serious and he is receiving appropriate treatment.

There are 11 patients in intensive care at the Republican Medical Center, the state of health of four of them is assessed as extremely serious.

Aortocoronary bypass surgery was successfully completed on a patient with cardiac pathology transferred from Artsakh to Yerevan. The patient was transferred to the intensive care unit and his condition is assessed as stable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video
As a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor 400 tons...
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia
The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to the international community...
 Artists launches action in support of Artsakh
The purpose of the action…
 Azerbaijani media: Turkish ambassador arrives in Lachin corridor
This is evidenced by photos published on the Twitter page....
 Ambassador: There is no reliable information about the Iranians' visit to Karabakh
There is no reliable information about Iranian citizens' visits...
 Iranian Ambassador: Humanitarian issues are important as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor
Iran's position is that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries must be respected...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos