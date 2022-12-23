11 children are in intensive care and neonatal unit in blockaded Artsakh

Because of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in Artsakh's medical institutions are still suspended.
The press service of Artsakh Health Ministry informed NEWS.am that 11 children are in the intensive care and neonatal departments of Arevik Medical Center (eight children were reported two days ago-editor).
The health condition of a 4-month old child, who was diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis, remains very serious.
There are seven patients in intensive care at the Republican Medical Center, four of whom are in extremely poor health.