Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023
Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Sweden and Finland will become members of NATO by the end of 2023, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels in an interview with dpa agency.

According to Stoltenberg, he is absolutely confident that the ratification process will be completed in time. The alliance chief did not give a more precise timeline, but made it clear that, according to his estimates, Turkey will not take long to block acceptance and ratify the accession protocols, DW reported.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström visited Ankara Dec. 21-22 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
