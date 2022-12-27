Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan is trying to destroy November 9, 2020 ‘architecture’

A crisis has arisen, for which Azerbaijan is responsible, and Russia has the opportunity to resolve it because it is authorized to do so by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, said this in an interview given to Public TV on Monday.
"There are Russian peacekeepers at the Lachin corridor, and they play the main role there. The Lachin corridor is under the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. With this move, Azerbaijan is trying to destroy the ‘architecture’ of November 9, which should concern the Russian Federation. We [i.e., Armenia] are taking steps to resolve the crisis, we present the problems publicly to our public", Grigoryan said.
Reflecting on the criticism of the Armenian authorities by the opposition Grigoryan said: "When Armenia defends the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, the opposition, if it belongs to the Republic of Armenia, shall speak against it as if the opposition is defending this."
To the views that the authorities of Armenia do not support Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the secretary of the Security Council responded as follows: "At the moment, the main mechanism is the diplomatic one. Armenia needs to continue to use diplomatic tools so that the crisis is resolved and free movement is carried out through the Lachin corridor."
And summing up the passing year, Grigoryan said that 2022 was very difficult for Armenia.
"Pressure from all sides continued. We continue to fight to stabilize the security environment around Armenia," he added.