News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia
Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Statements by "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon about launching a "decapitation strike" against the Kremlin essentially speak of a threat to physically eliminate the Russian head of state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with TASS.

"Washington has gone the furthest: some "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon there have actually threatened to deliver a "decapitation strike" against the Kremlin, in fact, they are talking about the threat of the physical elimination of the Russian head of state. Lavrov said, "If someone really has such ideas, he should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans.

Lavrov also recalled confrontational signals from the West in the nuclear sphere. Lavrov said, "They seem to have completely abandoned any decency. The well-known Liz Truss (former British Prime Minister) undoubtedly stated during the election debates that she was ready to order a nuclear strike.

"To say nothing of the Kiev regime's over-the-top provocations. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to demand preventive nuclear strikes by NATO countries against Russia. This, too, crosses the line of what is acceptable. However, we have heard more than that from regime figures," Lavrov added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN announces Guterres’ readiness to act as mediator in Ukraine conflict
If all parties agree to this...
 Kanani: accusations against Iran will not help Ukrainian authorities
"We consider irresponsible the threatening speech from any party and the Ukrainian government...
 Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market
Tleuberdi noted that because of sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union...
 Latvian Atlas Dynamics to open drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine
The Latvian UAV manufacturing company Atlas Dynamics plans to open a research and development plant in Ukraine...
 Pope Francis calls for end to war in Ukraine and other conflicts
Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine...
 The American Conservative: U.S. Christmas gift to Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday to receive a $45 billion Christmas gift...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos