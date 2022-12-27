Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia

Statements by "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon about launching a "decapitation strike" against the Kremlin essentially speak of a threat to physically eliminate the Russian head of state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with TASS.

"Washington has gone the furthest: some "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon there have actually threatened to deliver a "decapitation strike" against the Kremlin, in fact, they are talking about the threat of the physical elimination of the Russian head of state. Lavrov said, "If someone really has such ideas, he should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans.

Lavrov also recalled confrontational signals from the West in the nuclear sphere. Lavrov said, "They seem to have completely abandoned any decency. The well-known Liz Truss (former British Prime Minister) undoubtedly stated during the election debates that she was ready to order a nuclear strike.

"To say nothing of the Kiev regime's over-the-top provocations. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to demand preventive nuclear strikes by NATO countries against Russia. This, too, crosses the line of what is acceptable. However, we have heard more than that from regime figures," Lavrov added.



