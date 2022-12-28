France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

The leaders of various key political parties in France, despite their differing political views, have published a joint open letter in Le Monde, the daily newspaper with the largest audience in France.
In the open letter, they requested the intervention of French President Emmanuel Macron to guarantee the security of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. The Armenian embassy in France informed about this on Facebook, and presented the translation of this open letter, entitled "Emmanuel Macron must do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia."