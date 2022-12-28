News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety
France political parties’ leaders: It is necessary to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The leaders of various key political parties in France, despite their differing political views, have published a joint open letter in Le Monde, the daily newspaper with the largest audience in France.

In the open letter, they requested the intervention of French President Emmanuel Macron to guarantee the security of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. The Armenian embassy in France informed about this on Facebook, and presented the translation of this open letter, entitled "Emmanuel Macron must do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 seriously ill patients are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, accompanied by Red Cross
Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia…
 Karabakh state minister: We are in quite difficult situation
Ruben Vardanyan had meetings with Artsakh’s business entities engaged in wholesale and retail trade, as well as owners and representatives of restaurants and public catering facilities…
 Armenians hold demonstration in Paris in support of Artsakh (VIDEO)
In front of the Eiffel Tower…
 Protesters meet deputy Volkov in Artsakh: 'We will wait as long as it takes'
Residents of Artsakh said they would not leave until they meet with Volkov himself...
 OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the Lachin corridor through dialogue...
 Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission
The Russians assured us three days ago that the road would be opened on December 26...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos