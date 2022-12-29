Armenia appeals to International Court of Justice to oblige Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

Armenia filed a request with the Secretariat of the International Court of Justice for the application of interim measures in the case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), referring to Article 41 of the Statute of the Court and Article 73 of the Rules of Court, the statement says.
"In its Request, Armenia states that “[o]n 12 December 2022, Azerbaijan orchestrated a blockade of the only road connecting the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world, thereby preventing anyone and anything from entering or exiting”. It further claims that “[the] blockade is ongoing as of the date of [its] Request, and there are no signs that it will be lifted any time soon”.
Armenia asks the Court to apply the following provisional measures:
“Azerbaijan shall cease its orchestration and support of the alleged ‘protests’ blocking uninterrupted free movement along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.
Azerbaijan shall ensure uninterrupted free movement of all persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”
Pursuant to Article 74 of the Rules of Court, “[a] request for the indication of provisional measures shall have priority over all other cases”.