Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs

Matters related to the provision of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) population's vital activities and primary needs under the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

The Minister of State was informed about the current situation in Artsakh’s food product, medicine, gasoline, and diesel fuel markets, and the respective problems were presented, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh Information Center.

It was noted that in order to ensure the primary needs of Artsakh’s residents, some products will be supplied to the stores from the state reserves. The Minister of State underscored the proportional distribution of goods so that the local population can purchase them from all stores.

In the current situation, Vardanyan also emphasized the importance of direct contacts with Artsakh’s population, and instructed a group of members of the Operational Headquarters, together with the MPs of the National Assembly, to hold meetings in the regions and communities to inform the local population about the situation, as well as about the steps and measures being taken by the Artsakh authorities and the Operational Headquarters.

"It is important for the population to know first-hand about the situation and the work being done. It will help them to better understand the situation and, if necessary, be a participant in the solution of the problems, as well as not to pay tribute to Azerbaijani disinformation," Ruben Vardanyan stressed.