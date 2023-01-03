News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 03
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs
Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Matters related to the provision of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) population's vital activities and primary needs under the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

The Minister of State was informed about the current situation in Artsakh’s food product, medicine, gasoline, and diesel fuel markets, and the respective problems were presented, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh Information Center.

It was noted that in order to ensure the primary needs of Artsakh’s residents, some products will be supplied to the stores from the state reserves. The Minister of State underscored the proportional distribution of goods so that the local population can purchase them from all stores.

In the current situation, Vardanyan also emphasized the importance of direct contacts with Artsakh’s population, and instructed a group of members of the Operational Headquarters, together with the MPs of the National Assembly, to hold meetings in the regions and communities to inform the local population about the situation, as well as about the steps and measures being taken by the Artsakh authorities and the Operational Headquarters.

"It is important for the population to know first-hand about the situation and the work being done. It will help them to better understand the situation and, if necessary, be a participant in the solution of the problems, as well as not to pay tribute to Azerbaijani disinformation," Ruben Vardanyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says
Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia…
 Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)
These residents are stranded in Armenia due to Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor linking Armenia to Artsakh…
 Karabakh opposition MP: Armenia should have said there can be no talk of peace treaty unless road to Artsakh is reopened
For the third year already, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is welcoming the New Year under extraordinary conditions…
 Stepanyan: Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, thousands of people are deprived of right to full nutrition
Because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, thousands of people are deprived of the right to proper nutrition...
 Karabakh people left in Yerevan because of Artsakh blockade march to Yerablur
The Karabakh people, who remained in Yerevan because of the blockade of Artsakh, organized a procession...
 Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to establish a working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos