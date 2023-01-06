Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran

Azerbaijani media are reporting about a shootout on the border with Iran. According to the State Border Service, fire was opened at a border infiltrator.
Two border violators were spotted near the village of Birinji Mahmudlu in the Fizuli district. Despite a warning from the border guards, they attempted to flee the scene. As a result, one of the trespassers was shot in the leg.
A dagger was found on one of them. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in Fizuli district after being treated. During a search of the detainees, 6 kg 400 g of marijuana, methamphetamine, 1,000 pills "kapaprel" and 1 knife were found, the report says.