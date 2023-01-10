News
Kremlin vows to continue dialogue with Armenia after abandoning CSTO drills
Kremlin vows to continue dialogue with Armenia after abandoning CSTO drills
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia remains a very close ally of Russia, the dialogue with it will continue, said the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from RBC about what the Kremlin thinks about Nikol Pashinyan’s refusal to conduct military exercises in the country in 2023 with participation of subdivisions of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)

“This is a fairly new statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia. I think that the CSTO colleagues will be in touch, they will clarify the details of Armenia's position. In any case, Armenia is our very close ally, we will continue the dialogue, including those issues that are now very difficult,” Peskov said.
