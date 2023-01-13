News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week
NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO said it plans to send three spy planes to Romania next week to carry out reconnaissance missions and monitor Russia's military activity in the military alliance's territory.

The reconnaissance planes, or AWACS, belong to a fleet of 14 aircraft normally based in Germany.

Three planes will be sent Tuesday to an air base near Bucharest on a mission expected to last several weeks, the 30-nation alliance said in a statement. The planes can detect aircraft hundreds of kilometers away, making them a key NATO deterrent and defense asset, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

AWACS systems carried out regular patrols over Eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian combat aircraft near NATO borders throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan's stuffed animal jeopardizes Sweden's accession process to NATO
Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador in connection with the incident...
 NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia
NATO will deploy AWACS air systems in Bucharest...
 Turkish foreign minister warned Sweden that Ankara wouldn't support its membership in NATO
This is a condition for Turkey's approval of Sweden's application to join the alliance...
 EU and NATO set up task force for joint protection of critical infrastructure
Von der Leyen noted that the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance would work together to identify threats to critical infrastructure...
 Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine
The NATO secretary general also said that he had no doubts that Sweden and Finland...
 Stoltenberg says Finland and Sweden will join NATO
This was the fastest accession process in modern NATO history...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos