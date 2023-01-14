News
5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation
5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Five patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Ministry of Health of Artsakh were transported to various specialized medical centers in Armenia through the ICRC on January 14, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Health told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Because of Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, all scheduled operations in Artsakh medical institutions have been canceled. 12 children are in the newborn baby department and intensive care unit of Arevik medical combine. 11 adult patients are in a resuscitation department of the Republican Medical Center, 5 of which are in an extremely serious condition.

The ICRC has so far transferred a total of 24 patients from Artsakh to Armenia.
