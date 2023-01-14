News
Azerbaijani media report on visit of U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Cameron to Baku
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Director of the Office for Caucasus and Regional Conflicts, Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. State Department Mark Cameron is visiting Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the U.S. Embassy in Baku.

It is reported that in Baku, Cameron will take part in internal meetings with embassy staff, speak at the 'American Corner' event, and meet with various officials, economic and political interlocutors and other U.S. government partners.

In his meetings, Mark will note that the United States remains committed to a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. He will emphasize that direct dialogue is the key to solving problems and achieving lasting peace, according to the release.
