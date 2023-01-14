Mitsotakis: Parliamentary elections in Greece will take place in spring

UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets

Non-sinking feces may be sign of intestinal disease

Azerbaijani media report on visit of U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Cameron to Baku

French MFA summons Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris amid execution of Alireza Akbari

Prince Harry says he didn't include memories that could hurt his father in book

Clashes in Tunis during protests on anniversary of revolution

Scientists explain decline in U.S. birth rate

Iranian FM holds talks in Damascus with Syrian President

Czech Republic holds presidential elections

Iran expresses readiness to build power plants in Lebanon

90-year-old woman reveals secret of her youthful appearance

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend become parents for third time

Kazakhstan holds elections to Senate of Parliament

Ukrainian authorities report missile attack on Kyiv infrastructure

Export from East Azerbaijan accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Senator Bob Menendez vows to continue blocking transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Armenian and Artsakh FMs discuss Karabakh situation

New Israeli FM invites Bayramov to visit Azerbaijan on occasion of Azerbaijani Embassy opening

Qatar and UAE energy ministers: The world will need natural gas for a long time to come

5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation

Residents of Kyrgyzstan to save electricity due to abnormal cold weather

Expert assesses chances of Turkish opposition in upcoming elections

US refuses to comment on information about simultaneous sale of fighter jets to Turkey and Greece

Samantha Power: Each day humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Karabakh

Coffee may reduce severity of liver obesity

Swedish MP: Humanitarian catastrophe is looming, as Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor

Richard Gasquet, winner of tournament in Auckland

Ara Mkrtchyan appointed Armenian Deputy Minister of Justice

Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections

European Parliament to discuss at plenary session humanitarian consequences of Karabakh blockade

Hearing on opening Lachin corridor to be held at UN International Court of Justice on January 30

Kim Kardashian shares series of ‘philosophical’ posts amid news of Kanye West's secret wedding

U.S. State Department urges Azerbaijani authorities to release opposition prisoners as soon as possible

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Iranian FM: Saudi Arabia is still not ready to normalize relations with Tehran

Day matches

Ethiopia: 2 prisoners escaped by spraying chili pepper powder in guards' eyes

Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services

British woman married her blanket

Germany expects to deploy Puma BMPs for key NATO mission in first half of 2023

Napoli v Juventus 5-1

U.S. national security agencies investigate hundreds of new UFO reports

Azerbaijan transfers 2nd batch of energy equipment to Ukraine

Bloomberg: The global economy starts the new year on a more optimistic note

Swedish government wants to abolish dance permits

Germany negotiates with Iraq on possibility of importing natural gas

NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week

How to protect babies from COVID-19 without vaccination

SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service

Explosion occurs on gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

Finland may expand its military assistance to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks

Where sunrays never reach: South Korea telescope captures shadow areas of Moon

U.S. cannot stand by as Aliyev regime ruthlessly threatens lives of Karabakh citizens

Germany escapes recession so far

Mongolian parliament approves decision to restore ancient capital Karakorum

What kind of people wake up during anesthesia and how to predict it

TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields

171 of 510 UFOs discovered in US in 2022 could not be identified, Pentagon says

Erdogan's stuffed animal jeopardizes Sweden's accession process to NATO

NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

Serbian FM voices red lines on Kosovo and Metohija

Cavusoglu: Ankara and Moscow are working on gas hub project

Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey

'Rick and Morty' creator charged with domestic violence

Poland and Lithuania want EU to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector

Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste

U.S. federal budget deficit widens to $85 billion in December

Giving up wood-burning stoves could save lives of half million Africans per year

Google, Nvidia express concerns: Why is everyone against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

Cavusoglu announces visit of his Iranian counterpart to Turkey

Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan

Mourinho decides not to go to national team

Iran welcomes talks between Syria and Turkey

Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car

Opposition bloc: Lachin corridor closed after agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague

Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20

Bloomberg: China may become most important supplier of diesel fuel to Europe after EU oil embargo

Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery

Special prosecutor appointed to investigate secret documents in Biden's home

Russian military says it took Soledar under control on evening of January 12

Milky Way doesn't end where we thought it would: Astronomers have new data

TMZ: Kanye West gets secretly married

Yael Braun-Pivet: It is not France that should define Karabakh’s status

France National Assembly chair: We want to have Lachin corridor reopened as quickly as possible

We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says

Wizz Air launches flights between Venice, Yerevan

Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone

Jack Nicholson scares his friends with his reclusive lifestyle

Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN

Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted

France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president

Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply

How to compensate for harm from sedentary work

Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence

Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people

Minsk reports on readiness of artillerymen of regional grouping of troops

Microsoft employees to get unlimited vacation starting January 16