Russian Su-35 fighters to be delivered to Iran in spring

Iran expects to take delivery of a number of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia early next Iranian year, which starts in March, an Iranian lawmaker said, Tasnim reported.
Speaking to Tasnim, Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the Sukhoi Su-35 fighters that Iran has ordered from Russia are going to arrive in early 1402, which begins on March 21.
The lawmaker noted that Iran has also ordered a series of other military equipment from Russia, including air defense systems, missile systems and helicopters, most of which will be received soon.
The Su-35s are the improved version of the Su-27 fighters. These are single-seat, twin-engine, and ultra-maneuverable aircrafts.xz