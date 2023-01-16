Children's hospital of Artsakh captial has 13 children in neonatal, intensive care departments

Because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, scheduled operations in health facilities under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh remain suspended.

In Arevik medical center 13 children are in the neonatal and intensive care departments.

In Republican Medical Center CJSC 9 patients are in intensive care unit, the condition of 5 is extremely serious. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the condition of patients.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation created by the blockade.



